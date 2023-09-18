CLINTON — Robert “Bob” Boock’s passion and dedication towards community natural resources efforts has been long-standing.
A lifelong farmer and resident in the Wheatland area, Boock served as president of the local chapter of Pheasants Forever and created his own wetlands named “Natures Acres”.
In 1993, Boock joined the Iowa Department of Natural Resources restoration program in order to return trumpeter swans to the state. Thanks to Boock and others, over 400 swans were thriving in Iowa in ten years time. Boock also raised and released dozens of swans himself.
Boock ended up developing two farm ponds, provided 10 acres on unmowed grassland, and established three and a half acres if tree and shrub plantings for wildlife. He received the Iowa’s Governor’s Volunteer Award for his efforts in the DNR’s Wildlife Diversity Program. Boock was also named Northeast Iowa Wildlife Farmer of the year by the Iowa DNR.
Boock is one of the seven inductees to the 2023 Clinton County Walk of Fame. Robert is being recognized for Humanitarian Acts. Join in recognizing the 2023 Walk of Fame Class Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Eagle Point Lodge, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.thesawmillmuesum.org/ccwof
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.