PHOTO ATTACHED TO HARD COPY
RUN FEB. 29 ON FAMILY PAGE IN COLOR
CLINTON — Alvin and Patricia Robinson of Clinton celebrated their 50th anniversary with an open house given by their children.
The former Patricia Stearns and Alvin Robinson were married February 14, 1970 in Morrison. They are the parents of four children, Tom (Annette) Robinson of Camanche, John McLeod of Clinton, Tricia (Matt) Olson of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Jennifer (Kevin) James of Andover. They have 10 grandchildren, Emrie, Cassidy, Landon, Izabella, Adelyne, Nathan, Jacob, Amber, Jenna and Travis and three great-grandchildren, Drew, Dakota and Dylan.
He was employed with the City of Clinton. She was employed with Mercy Medical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.