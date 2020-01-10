NO PHOTO
RUN JAN. 14
CLINTON — Mary Holle of Clinton will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to her at 236 29th Ave. N., Clinton, IA 52732.
She was born January 18, 1930 in Preston, Iowa. She married Gerold Holle in St. Boniface. She is the mother of two children, Pat (Elisha) Holle of Ponchatoula, Louisiana and Liz (Dave) Frett of Clinton. She has 4 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren. She is a homemaker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.