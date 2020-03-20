PHOTO EMAILED TO CHAR 3/20 8:24 A.M.
CLINTON — On March 27, 1955, a slightly snowy spring day, Loren Peters married Marilyn Hansen at St. John's Church in Lyons, Iowa. They brought three sons into this world, Larry Alan, Gordon Lee and Curtis Loren (deceased). They began farming in Charlotte, Iowa and in 1956 moved to the Almont Farm. Marilyn has retired as the Clinton County Judicial Advocate and Loren is making a very serious attempt at retirement. They now reside at 1597 Highway 67 North. We thank God, family and friends for the wonderful 65 years we have been able to spend together. This too will be celebrated with a family dinner at a later date.
