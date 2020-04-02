PHOTO EMAILED TO Char 4/2 7:36 a.m.
CAMANCHE — Richard and Helen Parks of Camanche will celebrate their 60th anniversary today, April 3, 2020.
The former Helen Calahan and Richard Parks were married April 3, 1960 in Bellevue, Iowa. They are the parents of 3 children, Camellia (Kevin) Dell of Clinton, Tracy (Kevin) Keister of Marion, Iowa and Brian Parks of Clinton. They have 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was employed with DuPont. She is a homemaker.
