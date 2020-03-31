PHOTO EMAILED TO CHAR 3/31 10:36 A.M.
CLINTON — Erna Rickertsen will celebrate her 90th birthday April 11. Due to the Coronavirus, the open house has been cancelled, however a card shower would be appreciated. Cards may be sent to her at 2121 Roosevelt St., Clinton, IA 52732.
She was born April 11, 1930 in Walcott, Iowa. She married Delbert Rickertsen December 6, 1952 at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. She is the mother of three children, Deb Rickertsen of Clinton, Iowa, Brent Rickertsen of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Robert (Cindy) Rickertsen of Fulton, Illinois. She has 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She retired from the Alverno after 21 years of service.
