Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 18, 2020 @ 4:48 pm
Clinton, Iowa
PHOTO ATTACHED TO HARD COPY
RUN MAY 21 FAMILY PAGE
ELDRIDGE — Mary Ann Roeder Clark will celebrate her 80th birthday on May 27.
Cards may be sent to Mary Ann at 41 Jacob Ct., Eldridge, IA 52748.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Submit a profile of your favorite graduate to have them featured in our Virtual Graduation 2020 special section. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well!
Richard Barnes, Sr. 71 of Clinton, died Sunday May 17, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital Iowa City. Cremation rites will be accorded. Pape Funeral Home assisting the family. Online condolences left at www.papefh.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.