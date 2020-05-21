PHOTO EMAILED TO CHAR 5-21
CLINTON — Michael Foley of Clinton will celebrate his 90th birthday. Due to the circumstances we cannot have an open house, so asking if anyone would like to send him a birthday card they can to him at Prairie Hills, 1701 13th Ave. N. #202, Clinton, IA 52732.
He was born June 4t,1930 in Savanna, Ill. He married Ruth in Fulton. He is the father of 5 children and 6 step-children: Barb (Robert) Koenes of Clinton, Dave Foley of Clinton, Doris (Mark) Whalen of Fulton, Ill. , Susan Mcchane of Clinton, Michelle (Darwin) Johnson of Fulton, Kathy (Don) Montgomery, Jim (Cindy) Wiersema of Fulton, Tim (Bonnie) Wiersema of Clinton, Russ (Karen) Wiersema of Fulton, Cindy Wiersema of Iowa City, Iowa and Marsha Vanderline of Fulton. He has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was employed with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad.
