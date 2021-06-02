FULTON, ILL. — The 32nd Annual Abate of Iowa District 21 Blessing of the Bikes will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday in downtown Fulton and will be officiated by Preacher Matt and Preacher Dan. The event will also include a beer garden, 50/50 raffle and vendors. All vehicles are welcome. Please bring a canned good item to be donated to local food pantries. The blessing will be held rain or shine. For more information contact Juls at (563) 249-5681.
RUN 6/3 - 32ND ANNUAL BLESSING OF THE BIKES IN FULTON
