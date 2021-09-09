DEWITT — The DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., will host a lasagna dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. The menu includes lasagna, salad, bread, dessert and beverage. Cost is $10 per person. Dine in and carry-outs are available. For more information call (563) 659-5624.
RUN 9/11 LASAGNA DINNER AT DUMC - DEWITT
Pam Reedy
