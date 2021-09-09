DEWITT — Join Deep Roots Yoga instructors for a gentle yoga class from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at Tycoga Winery, 2585 195th St. You can also enjoy a glass of wine. Cost is $10 for the class (wine not included) payable at the door. You are asked to bring your own mat, but we do have a few extra mats available. Doors open at 10:30. All levels are welcome to attend.

