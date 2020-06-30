PHOTO EMAILED TO CHAR 6/30 11:09 A.M.
DEWITT — Evelyn Anna Wieck was born July 12, 1930, in Clinton to Hans and Flossie (Struve) Baasch. She married Elvis Wieck on Nov. 5, 1950, in St. John Lutheran Church in Clinton. The Wiecks farmed near Calamus until retiring to DeWitt in 1988. Elvis passed away in 2015. They have two daughters: Kathlyn (Wilhelm) Hofmann of DeWitt, and Cheryl (deceased), and one grandson Mark Hofmann. Evelyn enjoys genealogy, sewing and quilting. Birthday greetings may be sent to 904 Pleasant Hill Drive, DeWitt, IA 52742.
