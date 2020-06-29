PHOTO ATTACHED TO HARD COPY
RUN JUNE 30 FAMILY PAGE
CLINTON — Henry and Arlene Langrehr of Clinton will celebrate their 75th anniversary with a family get together at a later date at their home. Cards would be appreciated and may be mailed to them at 1717 Circle Drive East, Clinton, IA 52732.
The former Arlene Ketelsen and Henry Langrehr were married July 1, 1945. They are the parents of 4 children, Dennis (Marsha) Langrehr of Ankeny, Iowa, Karen (Rob) Winters of Claremore, Oklahoma, Kay (David) Schneider of Clinton, Iowa and Dale (Jeanne) Langrehr of Bartow, Florida. They have 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was self employed as Henry Langrehr General Contractor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.