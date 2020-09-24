CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Wide garage sales will be held Friday and Saturday. List of locations will be available at Camanche businesses and online at www.stmarksumccamanche.com. St. Mark's Church will be serving lunch both days. Lunch will consist of loose meat sandwiches, egg salad sandwiches, baked beans, pasta salad and desserts. Carryouts will be available by calling 259-1064. All participants are requested to follow proper health guidelines - wear a mask, social distance and using hand sanitizer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.