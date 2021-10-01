GRAND MOUND — A public open house will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Grand Mound Community Center, 510 Smith St., for the Hawkeye Solar Project. This project is a proposed utility-scale solar project being developed by Ranger Power in partnership with private landowners near Grand Mound. Members of the Power Ranger team will be available to discuss details of the project, answer questions and gather your input. Admission is free. You may register for a one-hour time slot at www.hawkeyesolarproject.com. For more information contact Sam O'Keefe at sam@rangerpower.com.

