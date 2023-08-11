Empowerment Through Sports president Reginald Russell wants to see as many kids as possible playing sports and learning how to be competitive in life.
Empowerment Through Sports is a top-rated non-profit organization that provides support for youth and the families of its participants. Through sports, the organization strives to instill confidence, self-esteem, and character, providing positive experiences for kids while helping them in actualizing their dreams.
“Empowerment Through Sports was founded in 2009 after I triumphed over a brain aneurysm,” Russell says. “After finishing my college career [at Western New Mexico University], I longed for an opportunity to stay connected to sports as it gave so much to me as a young person. Once my family and I were able to conquer 13 days of ICU, God allowed me to birth the vision of Empowerment Through Sports.”
The collective response and concern for the vitality of the community is what Russell says he likes most about his hometown of Clinton.
Four times a year, for four hours, program participants join corporate sponsors and volunteers for the Community Cleanup Project, which is followed by an awards ceremony at which kids who have volunteered for the total 16 hours or more are acknowledged.
The organization’s holiday toy drive culminates at the “Jingle Bell Cookout” where 100 identified underprivileged individuals or at-risk youth receive two toys each. The program is provided with a spending budget of $150 per child.
The organization also hosts a “Back2School Drive,” preparing 100 local students considered underprivileged or at-risk youth for the next school year with backpacks full of supplies. Spending is budgeted at $100 to fill each backpack.
With wife Brandi, Russell has five children of his own: Analicia, Arie, Aumree, Ajai, and Alijah.
When not running the Empowerment Through Sports organization, Russell can be found writing or fishing, yet he remains excited about operating his organization in Clinton.
“I enjoy being connected with the community and supporting parents in the growth and development of their children,” he says. “It’s a sensational experience to watch children grow and become contributing members to society.”
To donate to, sponsor, or volunteer for Empowerment Through Sports and its programs, contact Russell via www.emtsports.com, P.O. Box 1521 in Clinton, or the “Empowerment Through Sports/ETS-Iowa” Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.