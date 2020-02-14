PHOTO EMAILED TO CHAR/WINONA Feb. 14 9:51 a.m.
RUN SAT. FEB. 15 ON FAMILY PAGE IN COLOR PLEASE
CLINTON — Samuel Soenksen of Clinton celebrated his first birthday January 29.
He was born January 29,2019 at Mercy in Clinton, Iowa to Justin and Erin Soenksen. He is the brother of Sophie, Stella and Simon Soenksen. His grandparents are Jacie Turner, Terry and Dayna Turner and Sharon and Chuck Soenksen. Great-grandparents are Voda Turner, Cecelia Sullivan and Darlene Soenknsen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.