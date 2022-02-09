State lawmakers support Iowa’s public schools. We know this because they tell us all the time.
Perhaps Republican legislators and Gov. Kim Reynolds say this out loud during every news conference, floor debate and committee hearing because so many of the policies they propose instead seem to suggest suspicion of public schools and educators.
The most consequential of these is the renewed attempt to move taxpayer money currently used for public education to private schools, branded effectively as “school choice.” Legislation that failed in 2021 is back this year with new eligibility rules and a pot-sweetener for lawmakers who represent rural school districts.
The outcome will tell Iowans a lot about whether high-quality public schools really are important to the state’s policymakers.
Clearly, public education occupies the minds of many legislators, evidenced by a blitz of bills introduced during the first four weeks of the 2021 session. But the content of those bills makes plain the low regard some lawmakers have for the motives and expertise of educators.
Bills advancing already would specify how civics is taught, decrease the qualifications needed for teachers and increase the per-student state aid to districts by 2.25% over last year. That modest proposed increase comes amid incessant Republican complaints about high inflation, hand-waved with a note that districts have not yet spent millions of dollars appropriated by the federal government in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
All that is without even mentioning bills that are unlikely to become law but whose mere introduction shocks the conscience, such as a measure to discourage discussion of current events in classrooms or another to require districts to livestream video of almost every room for almost all of the school day to allow monitoring by parents. Don’t forget the bill that would specify teachers and librarians in Iowa Code as people who might distribute “hardcore pornography” to children.
School choice advocates often argue that — for various and often innocuous reasons — public schools just aren’t the best environment for particular children and that money should not be an obstacle for their families to find a better fit.
But the overall impression that the GOP’s education agenda conveys is much more alarmist: Thousands of children desperately need an escape hatch from their mind-poisoning, money-wasting schools.
