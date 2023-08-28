DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband
has been totally disabled by sciatic pain
for three months. His doctor prescribed
four mg of methylprednisolone, but it
hasn’t done anything to eliminate the
pain. He uses a cane. Are there any
other things he can do to stop this
debilitating pain? — H.B.
ANSWER: The sciatic nerve is the
largest nerve in the body (about the size
of your finger, only a little flatter). It
comes off the spinal cord from the
fourth lumbar vertebra through the
third sacral vertebra, and provides sen�sation, motor and reflex innervation to
the lower leg and foot region. The term
“sciatica” is often used for pain in the
foot or leg thought to be due to dam�age or compression of the sciatic nerve.
Many conditions, including disk her�niation, spinal stenosis and degenera�tive disk disease, can cause this.
Sometimes inflammation can exacer�bate a chronic issue and cause acute
back pain. A powerful anti-inflamma�tory like methylprednisolone, which is
a glucocorticoid (steroid), can reduce
inflammation and help the pain. I seldom use this treatment, but it is reasonable in some cases. If it is going to
work, it will work within a few days.
Long-term treatment with this medica�tion is fraught, with the potential for
many side effects including high blood
sugar, bone loss, high blood pressure,
weight gain and psychosis.
Persistent and disabling symptoms
should prompt an evaluation for the
underlying cause. Three months is too
long to wait. An imaging study, such as
an MRI, is indicated to see what could
be causing his symptoms.
If his regular doctor is not doing
anything more than continuing a treat�ment that has not helped and has high
potential for harm, it is time for
another doctor. Experts in sciatica
include neurologists, rheumatologists,
physical medicine and rehabilitation
doctors and, when appropriate, surgeons such as orthopedic surgeons and
neurosurgeons.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband
is 95 and in very good health, although
he’s getting frail. Lately, he’s been saying that he occasionally hears singing
and sounds of an orchestra at night
when he believes he is awake. Have you
ever heard of this, and is there a medical explanation for it? — Anon.
ANSWER: I suspect this falls in the
category of sleep disorders called hypnagogic and hypnopompic hallucinations. A hallucination is when a person
can see, hear or feel things that aren’t
there. Unlike a dream, it can be very
hard to tell these hallucinations from
reality.
Hypnopompic hallucinations happen as a person wakes up, while hypnagogic hallucinations occur as a person
falls asleep. Unlike nightmares, which
have storylines, hallucinations are usually fairly simple. Visual hallucinations
are more common than tactile hallucinations — things you can feel — while
auditory hallucinations (like your husband’s) are the least common.
Overall, these hallucinations are
fairly common (amazingly, up to 70%
of people report having had at least
one of these) and do not usually indicate any serious neurological problems.
These do occur in some neurological
disorders, such as narcolepsy, but I
think that is very unlikely in your husband’s case.
