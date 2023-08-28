Roach

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband

has been totally disabled by sciatic pain

for three months. His doctor prescribed

four mg of methylprednisolone, but it

hasn’t done anything to eliminate the

pain. He uses a cane. Are there any

other things he can do to stop this

debilitating pain? — H.B.

ANSWER: The sciatic nerve is the

largest nerve in the body (about the size

of your finger, only a little flatter). It

comes off the spinal cord from the

fourth lumbar vertebra through the

third sacral vertebra, and provides sen�sation, motor and reflex innervation to

the lower leg and foot region. The term

“sciatica” is often used for pain in the

foot or leg thought to be due to dam�age or compression of the sciatic nerve.

Many conditions, including disk her�niation, spinal stenosis and degenera�tive disk disease, can cause this.

Sometimes inflammation can exacer�bate a chronic issue and cause acute

back pain. A powerful anti-inflamma�tory like methylprednisolone, which is

a glucocorticoid (steroid), can reduce

inflammation and help the pain. I seldom use this treatment, but it is reasonable in some cases. If it is going to

work, it will work within a few days.

Long-term treatment with this medica�tion is fraught, with the potential for

many side effects including high blood

sugar, bone loss, high blood pressure,

weight gain and psychosis.

Persistent and disabling symptoms

should prompt an evaluation for the

underlying cause. Three months is too

long to wait. An imaging study, such as

an MRI, is indicated to see what could

be causing his symptoms.

If his regular doctor is not doing

anything more than continuing a treat�ment that has not helped and has high

potential for harm, it is time for

another doctor. Experts in sciatica

include neurologists, rheumatologists,

physical medicine and rehabilitation

doctors and, when appropriate, surgeons such as orthopedic surgeons and

neurosurgeons.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband

is 95 and in very good health, although

he’s getting frail. Lately, he’s been saying that he occasionally hears singing

and sounds of an orchestra at night

when he believes he is awake. Have you

ever heard of this, and is there a medical explanation for it? — Anon.

ANSWER: I suspect this falls in the

category of sleep disorders called hypnagogic and hypnopompic hallucinations. A hallucination is when a person

can see, hear or feel things that aren’t

there. Unlike a dream, it can be very

hard to tell these hallucinations from

reality.

Hypnopompic hallucinations happen as a person wakes up, while hypnagogic hallucinations occur as a person

falls asleep. Unlike nightmares, which

have storylines, hallucinations are usually fairly simple. Visual hallucinations

are more common than tactile hallucinations — things you can feel — while

auditory hallucinations (like your husband’s) are the least common.

Overall, these hallucinations are

fairly common (amazingly, up to 70%

of people report having had at least

one of these) and do not usually indicate any serious neurological problems.

These do occur in some neurological

disorders, such as narcolepsy, but I

think that is very unlikely in your husband’s case.

Tags

Trending Video