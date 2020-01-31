CAMANCHE - A 21-point night for Camanche senior Cam Soenksen was just the start. It lifted the Indians to a big 61-40 victory over River Valley Conference opponent Northeast - and it marked a huge milestone.
After hitting his second three-point of the night in the middle of the second quarter, head coach Josh Davis called a timeout to bring Soenksen out to the middle of the floor. His nine points at that time officially made him the all-time leading scorer in the Camanche boys basketball program history.
"It's a four-year accomplishment and he's put in so much time and energy," head coach Josh Davis said. "You don't break an all-time record by accident. It's just a moment that's about the kids, and we want to give them the recognition they deserve."
Soenksen had set the goal for himself his junior year when he realized it was attainable. Then, off-season injuries made the goal look further and further out of reach.
"It was a huge moment," Soenksen said. Soenksen got a ball and a huge form Davis, then a huge from his mother in the stands. "At first I didn't know if it would be possible with all my injuries. I didn't want to overlook the goal, I just tried to let the game come to me and get easy points.
"It was just a huge moment."
But a quicker thank expected recovery led to him breaking the decades-old record on Friday night.
The No. 4 Indians came out a little slower on Friday night to start the game, with Northeast firing on all cylinders. The Rebels' defense was doing everything they needed it to, frustrating the Indians and creating offense for them.
"They went to a different defense and we didn't have a chance to practice," Davis said. The Indians played Thursday night on the road. "We had some things we tried to talk about before and it didn't work the way we want it to."
After the first quarter, the Indians had just a 10-6 lead. Trey McAleer came out and his a three for the Rebels, then the next way down he did it again. Northeast grabbed the 12-10 lead.
Camanche struggled to score for three minutes, Zach Erwin powering up a bucket from the block with just over five minutes to play to break a scoring drought. That's when things started rolling, with Soenksen finding his rhythm from the outside. Soenksen put in three long shots in the second quarter alone.
"We just found out rhythm," Davis said. "Cam, what a night and Caleb [Delzell] hit his free throws.
Out of the half, the Indians got rolling. It stayed a heavily defensive game between the two, but the Indians suddenly had the momentum. A steal from Jordan Lawrence at the top of the key ended in a pair of free throws, and things just escalated from there.
"We always say that defense will determine if we win, offense by how much," Davis said. "Defense was there and at some point our offense got on board to pull away."
The Indians improve to 14-1 and head on the road Saturday afternoon for their third game in a row, playing a ranked Dubuque Senior team Saturday afternoon.
The Rebels fall to 10-6 and also have a short turnaround, heading to Durant on Saturday.
Rebel girls roll Camanche
The Camanche girls had their chances, but each time the Northeast girls responded with another big run, eventually taking the RVC victory over the Indians 56-35.
The Rebels dominated inside all night, exemplified by a huge 21-point night from forward Claire Abbott. Abbott overpowered the Camanche defense in the paint, and the Rebels pulled down double-digit offensive rebounds.
The game started off with slow offense from both teams, but Abbott eventually got to the line and put in a free throw three minutes in. After that, the Rebels rolled to a 112-0 lead, the first Camanche point not coming until a free throw from Aubrey Carstensen five and a half minutes in.
"We're doing well on things, but no one wants to be that person to open up the offensive side with shooting," Camanche head coach Andrew Carbajal said. "I want the shot - if you're open, shoot it."
A late three from Lauren Snyder helped, but the Indians still trailed 14-4 by the end of the first quarter.
The Indians came out in the second quarter with a little fire and cut the game to six. But then the Rebels went on a 7-0 run, fueled by poorly timed turnovers from the Indians.
"I need to help the girls know that it's OK to feel uncomfortable," Carbajal said. "When they get out there and that pressure comes and now they're uncomfortable, and think they can't do it."
The shooting also stayed cold for Camanche, especially from outside.
Along with Abbott's 21, Emma Fowler put up 10 points.
Tarah Wehde led the Indians with 14, most of her points coming from outside shots.
"We need to get healthy, emotionally and physically," Carbajal said. "Then we need to get confident."
The Indians fall to 5-13 and return to conference play next Tuesday.
The Rebels improve to 10-8 head on the road on Saturday afternoon to Durant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.