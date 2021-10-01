CAMANCHE — Rock Creek Campground, 3942 291st St., will celebrate Halloween starting with decorating your campsite on Friday. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative Halloween campsites. Open archery range will begin at 5 p.m. in the basement of the Eco Center. Children (age 9 and older) must be accompanied by an adult. A frightening family movie night will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the patio. Concessions will be available.
Saturdays events include Creatures of the Night at 10 a.m. and will can meet some mysterious animals that only make their appearance at night. Creepy Crawly Crafts will begin at 1 p.m. and supplies will be provided. Bring your pumpkin for pumpkin carving at 2 p.m. Carving tools and stencils will be provided. Trick or Treat will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. and we ask that the campers pass out candy to the children. A lighted hayrack ride will begin at 6 p.m. Adults must accompany children. For more information contact Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202 or email jschmidt@clintoncounty-ia.gov.
