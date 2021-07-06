MILES – The Great River Threshers of Miles will celebrate their 45th year July 16 to 18. A parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. July 16. A flag burning ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. followed by Olympics - contact Eli Schulz (563) 210-9716 for more information. The movie, "Trolls World Tour" will begin at 8 p.m.
On Saturday a tractor show will begin at 10 a.m. Contact Darrel Adolphs at (563) 682-7717 for more information on this event. They day will also include a blacksmith, broom making, log sawing and shingle making. At 10:30 a.m. there will be horse powered and steam engine threshing demonstrations and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. a threshers meal will be served. A spelling bee will begin at 1 p.m. followed by bingo at 2 p.m. A mud bog contest and pedal pull begin at 3 p.m. Contact Mike Jepsen (563) 370-5547 or Mike Holdgrafer (563) 212-8925 for more information. Mutton Bustin starts at 5 p.m. followed by music by Matt McPherson at 7 p.m.
Sunday begins with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at a community church service will be held in the Miles city park at 8:30 a.m. The 10 a.m. activities include a horse show, adult and youth mud volleyball and the 100th 4H local show. If you are interested in playing volleyball call Emily at (563) 212-8605.
For more Threshers Day information call Ernest at (563) 357-1065.
