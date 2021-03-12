CAMANCHE — Rose Hill Cemetery requests that all decorations, except veterans plaques, be removed by March 22. Decorations may be replaced after March 26.
SOON - TYPED 3/12 ROSEHILL CEMETERY - REMOVE DECOATIONS
Tags
Trending Video
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
KILA [mdash] Jerry Lee Renfro, (Jer), passed away February 24th, 2021 in Kalispell, Montana. Born on June 18th, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri. Son to Frank L. Renfro and Mildred Louise (Ward) Renfro. Jer had many accomplishments throughout the years. Bachler's of Science from University of M…
GREGORY "PIGGY" PROUD, of Morrison died March 9th. Cremation rites accorded. A memorial visitation is 1:00 - 3:30 PM Sunday, March 14th at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison, followed by military funeral honors. View obituary at www.bosmarenkes.com.
Irene Nielsen 87 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, March 8th in Phoenix, AZ. A Gathering of Family and Friends and Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Most Popular
Articles
- Husband hygiene
- City plans to settle injury suit for $675,000
- Camanche boys basketball seniors leave lasting legacy behind
- Contractor finishes third Gut Rehab project for city
- Economic magazine ranks Clinton as Top Mississippi River Metro
- Iowa House bill would allow state to question presidential executive orders
- Role players, bench key for Camanche boys hoops
- 'Special talent': Carson Fuegen excelling for EV basketball
- Landfill closed today and Saturday
- Easton Valley boys basketball seniors Kaleb Cornilsen, Porter Fuegen, Keaton Wilson leave lasting legacy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.