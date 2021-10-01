DEWITT — The Pink Heals Fire Truck will be at GMC DeWitt, 1118 11th St., from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Join the group as they support survivors and honor those taken. Sweatshirts and t-shirts will be sold. Everyone is invited to come and support this cause.
SOON 10/6 PINK HEALS FIRE TRUCK IN DEWITT
Trending Video
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mark Porter, 57 of Clinton, died Tuesday, September 28th. Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. See Mark's obituary at www.papefh.com.
Marlene Johnson, 67, of Fulton, IL died September 28, 2021. Funeral is a 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 2nd at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Fulton, with a visitation starting at 12 noon. Make online condolences at www.bosmarenkes.com.
Donald Glenn Hesse, 91, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away quietly with family members by his side on September 24, 2021, at Maggie's House in DeWitt. Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. www.schultzfuneralhomes.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Fifty years unforgiven
- Students vandalize Happy Joe's during Homecoming, owner says
- Richards pleads guilty to incest
- Clary sent back to prison in vehicular homicide case
- Kennedy pleads guilty to felony theft
- Clinton school district officials ask board to require masks for students, staff
- Clinton school board votes against mask mandate
- Crime Watch: Clinton Police Department
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Deputy sustains non-fatal gunshot wound Monday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.