CLINTON – — On August 11, a building at 1006-1008 South Fourth St., owned by the City, unexpectedly collapsed. The City was forced to acquire the building by court order in September of 2021 because the prior owners had allowed it to fall into disrepair.
The City planned to demolish the building, but due to the large expense of demolition and the lack of available tax dollars, the City applied for and was awarded a $500,000 EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant in June of 2023. The City has begun the Federal process to work on remediating and demolishing the structure.
1000, 1002 and 1004 South Fourth St. will be demolished Aug. 28-29 pursuant to EPA and Iowa DNR guidelines. The debris will be tarped and will be removed once the City can complete the competitive bidding requirement to remediate the remainder of the site.
Once demolition has completed, a portion of South Fourth Street will be reopened.
Any questions should be directed to City Administrator Matt Brooke at (563) 242-2144.
