NOV. 27
— Children may visit with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The event is free with a paid admission to the museum. Social distancing and masks are required. Krumpets, of Fulton, Illinois, will provide cookies. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Bellevue's lighted parade will take place from 6-9 p.m. The event will include fireworks and a float contest.
— DeWitt Chamber and Development Co. celebrates the 12th Anniversary of American Express' Small Business Saturday with a punch card that gives shoppers a chance to win $500 in Chamber Bucks. Support local businesses, spend $100 at participating businesses to be entered to win.
NOV. 28
— The Whiteside Forum will host Victor Selman as he presents “Adventure Travel in Iceland.” This event is free and open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.
NOV. 29
— 1st Gateway Credit Union hosts a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2603 Camanche Industrial Park. Masks and appointments are required. Contact Lindsay Totten at Lindsay.totten@1stgateway.org or go online at www.bloodcenter.org. Donors will receive long-sleeved T-shirts or gift cards.
NOV. 30
The Bureau of Prisons is hosting a hiring event at Thomson Training Center, 1100 One Mile Road in Thomson, Illinois from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Applicants should bring resumes and two forms of identification. Veterans are encouraged to attend and should also bring Member 4 copies of their DD-214s or VA rating decision letters and a VA Disability Certificate, if applicable. In most cases, Federal regulations require BOP employees to be under 37 years old when hired; however, exceptions are made for certain hard-to-fill positions and for preference eligible veterans. U.S. citizenship is also required.
DEC. 1
— The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host its first Wild Winter Wednesday program of the season. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Chef Stephanie Godke from the Mississippi River Distillery Company in LeClaire will talk about holiday treats. The Cultural Center is disability accessible. The program is free and open to the public. If River Bend Schools are closed due to weather, Windmill programs are cancelled also. For more information visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call 815-589-3671.
— CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, hosts a free community meal, 5:30 p.m. The menu includes grilled pork chops, cheesy potatoes, green bean casserole, applesauce, and brownie hot fudge sundaes.
DEC. 2
— The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Imperial Lanes. Members are asked to bring cookies. The menu will be ham and trimmings.
DEC. 3
— Fulton's illuminated Christmas run/walk, 6:30 p.m. Register at Manny's Too, 305 11th Ave., Fulton, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The first 175 participants will receive a neck scarf. The race is held in conjunction with Fulton's Christmas Walk. For more information, contact race coordinator Jean Roeder at (563) 249-7629.
