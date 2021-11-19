NOV. 20
— Information, Referral and Assistance Services will host trivia night at Slops, 1015 13th Ave. North in Clinton beginning at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Teams can contain up to eight people, and the event will be limited to 14 teams. Call 563-243-5818 to reserve a spot.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will feature fun facts about turkeys. Funtime Friday begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Turkey fun facts and turkey crafts will educate and entertain children at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2-3 p.m. during the weekly Saturday Special. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 21
— Rastrelli's Curbside Service Pasta Dinner will rails money for Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 5-7 p.m. Meals will be delivered curbside at Rastrelli's Tuscany. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and younger eat free. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call the Discovery Center at 563-243-3600 to order.
— After taking time away from performing during the pandemic, RiverChor returns with its fall concert. The concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. The concert is free, but donations are welcome. For more information, visit RiverChor.org.
— Clinton Women of Moose present their annual Winter Wonderland Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1936 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Vendors will sell gift items and baked goods. Lunch will be sold during the event. For more information about the fundraiser, contact Jo Ann Huff at 563-357-2270.
NOV. 23
— Friends of Rock Creek will meet at 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Anyone interested in volunteering to help at the park may attend.
— Clinton County Conservation has open range for air rifles at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. CCC is opening the Air Rifle Range in the basement of the Eco Center for public use. The event will include both safety and practical instruction. Participants must use CCC equipment, under the watchful eye of a range master. Children must be 9 or older and must be accompanied by an adult. Call 563-847-7202 to sign up for either one-hour session.
NOV. 24
— CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, hosts a free community meal, 5:30 p.m. The menus will include three kinds of soup, hot dogs for kids, and pumpkin pie.
— The Victory Center's annual Thanksgiving banquet begins at 6:30 p.m. at Yourd Gym at Clinton High School. Prizes, cash and food boxes will be given away. Sign up at the Victory Center, 505 Ninth Ave. S. or call 563-242-9016. Seating is limited.
— Murphy's Pub, at 613 10th St. in DeWitt, welcomes DJ Powerplay from 8 p.m. to midnight.
— Three on the Tree will play at The Pitts Stop Bar and Grill, 112 First St. in Charlotte, at 8 p.m.
— Hook's Pub and Grill, at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton, hosts Bars Wars Trivia night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
NOV. 26
— Savanna Museum and Cultural Center Festival of Trees opens at 406 Main Street from 4-7 p.m. The Trees can be viewed at the museum Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. through Dec. 12. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
— Timber Lane Christmas Tree Farm opens for the season at 7250 Garden Plain Rd. in Fulton, Illinois. The store and tree farm are open as normal this year, and Christmas picture mini-sessions are available at the farm for $25. The farm will have children's activities as well.
— DeWitt Theater Company presents a night of comedy with G.I.T. Improv at 7 p.m. The family-friendly show is a fundraiser for building improvements to the Operathouse at 716 Sixth Ave. in DeWitt.
NOV. 27
— Children may visit with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The event is free with a paid admission to the museum. Social distancing and masks are required. Krumpets, of Fulton, Illinois, will provide cookies. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Bellevue's lighted parade will take place from 6-9 p.m. The event will include fireworks and a float contest.
— DeWitt Chamber and Development Co. celebrates the 12th Anniversary of American Express' Small Business Saturday with a punch card that gives shoppers a chance to win $500 in Chamber Bucks. Support local businesses, spend $100 at participating businesses to be entered to win.
NOV. 29
— 1st Gateway Credit Union hosts a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2603 Camanche Industrial Park. Masks and appointments are required. Contact Lindsay Totten at Lindsay.totten@1stgateway.org or go online at www.bloodcenter.org. Donors will receive long-sleeved T-shirts or gift cards.
NOV. 30
The Bureau of Prisons is hosting a hiring event at Thomson Training Center, 1100 One Mile Road in Thomson, Illinois from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Applicants should bring resumes and two forms of identification. Veterans are encouraged to attend and should also bring Member 4 copies of their DD-214s or VA rating decision letters and a VA Disability Certificate, if applicable. In most cases, Federal regulations require BOP employees to be under 37 years old when hired; however, exceptions are made for certain hard-to-fill positions and for preference eligible veterans. U.S. citizenship is also required.
DEC. 1
— The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host its first Wild Winter Wednesday program of the season. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Chef Stephanie Godke from the Mississippi River Distillery Company in LeClaire will talk about holiday treats. The Cultural Center is disability accessible. The program is free and open to the public. If River Bend Schools are closed due to weather, Windmill programs are cancelled also. For more information visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call 815-589-3671.
