CLINTON — Rick and Dana Spier will celebrate their 50th anniversary June 5. They were married June 5, 1970 in McGregor, Iowa. They are the parents of five children, Jennifer (Eversoll), Candice Hagen, Laura (Johnson), Richard and David. They have 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A family dinner will be held later.
Spiers mark 50th anniversary June 5
Pam Reedy
