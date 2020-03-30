ESPN to air NBA Finals games
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN will air NBA doubleheaders on Wednesday nights during April showcasing key NBA Finals games.
The doubleheaders begin this Wednesday with two games from the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, where the Cavaliers became the first team in league history to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win the title.
The final two games from Miami’s 2013 title run will air April 8. The rest of the month will feature the clinching games from the Lakers’ titles in 2009 and ‘10, Boston’s 2008 championship run and the final games for Shaquille O’Neal with the Lakers and LeBron James with the Miami Heat.
Cubs employees test positive
CHICAGO — Two Chicago Cubs employees who attended an annual training session at Wrigley Field on March 8 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
One was hospitalized and the other was recovering at home, spokesman Julian Green said Sunday.
Green also said there was “nothing definitive” indicating the session “contributed to exposure” since the test results weren’t received until March 23 and 24. But “out of an abundance of caution, transparency and responsibility,” the Cubs informed staff in an email on Friday.
“We know many of these associates know each other, spend time together and speak frequently so we want everyone to take the necessary precautions and follow CDC guidance even though we’re not together and playing baseball,” Green said.
The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the positive results.
The Cubs said in the email to staff they “reached out to both associates to offer our support.” They also urged employees to monitor their health closely and follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Packers re-sign RB Ervin
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are keeping running back/return specialist Tyler Ervin.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday that the team has re-signed Ervin, who played in four regular-season games and two playoff contests for Green Bay last season.
The Packers claimed Ervin off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 3.
Ervin averaged 26.7 yards on six kickoff returns and 9.6 yards on 11 punt returns for Green Bay during the regular season.
In the playoffs, Ervin returned three kickoffs for a total of 41 yards. He also had one punt return for 6 yards.
The Houston Texans selected Ervin out of San Jose State in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He played for the Texans (2016-18) and Jaguars (2019) before joining the Packers. He also was on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad in 2018.
