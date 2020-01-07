Iowa rally falls short at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 17 points and Nebraska turned back a second-half Iowa comeback to down the Hawkeyes 76-70 on Tuesday night.
Nebraska (7-8, 2-2 Big Ten) led by seven at the half, but saw Iowa (10-5, 1-3) come back to take its only lead of the game on Joe Weiskamp’s 3-pointer that made the score 51-50 with 12:40 remaining.
The Huskers pushed the lead back to five on Kevin Cross’ dunk with 7:22 left, only to see Iowa tie the score at 59 on another Weiskamp 3-pointer at the 5:19 mark..
Thorbjarnson hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 10-3 Nebraska spurt that put the Huskers up 69-62 on Cam Mack’s layup with 1:47 left. The Hawkeyes got no closer than four down the stretch.
Iowa lost the game at the 3-point and free throw lines. The Hawkeyes hit just 4 of 33 3-point attempts and made just 2 of 5 free throws.
Weiskamp led Iowa with 21 points. Garza finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds and Joe Toussaint had 14 points.
Warriors waive Marquese Chriss
SAN FRANCISCO — Forward Marquese Chriss was waived by the Warriors on Tuesday, providing room for Golden State to sign Damion Lee for the remainder of the season.
Lee was in his final days of a two-way contract that allowed him to split time with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League.
Chriss provided a boost for the injury-plagued Warriors after signing as a free agent in late September, but the team faced tough decisions given the constraints of trying to keep two-way players Lee and Ky Bowman.
The 22-year-old Chriss, who said his goodbyes following a 111-98 loss at Sacramento on Monday, averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.7 minutes over 37 games with three starts.
Sox sign Cishek to 1-year contract
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox bolstered their bullpen Tuesday, agreeing to a $6 million, one-year contract with free-agent reliever Steve Cishek.
A person with direct knowledge of the deal says it’s pending a physical. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized.
The 33-year-old Cishek is moving to the South Side after spending the previous two seasons with the crosstown Cubs. The sidearming right-hander went 4-6 with a 2.95 ERA and seven saves in 70 appearances last year.
The White Sox also signed catcher Yasmani Grandal, slugger Edwin Encarnación and pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Gio González to free-agent deals. Outfielder Nomar Mazara was acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers.
