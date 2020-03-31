Bears re-sign safety
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have re-signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.
Houston-Carson has played primarily on special teams since the Bears drafted him out of William & Mary in the sixth round in 2016. He appeared in all 16 games last season for the first time.
The Bears announced the move on Tuesday. Chicago missed the playoffs at 8-8 last season after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018.
“The Last Dance” documentary coming
The long-awaited look at Michael Jordan’s last championship season with the Chicago Bulls is finally set for release.
ESPN and Netflix announced on Tuesday that the 10-part documentary series called “The Last Dance” will run in the U.S. over five consecutive Sunday nights starting April 19 and running through May 17. There will be two hour-long episodes on each of those nights, airing back-to-back at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern.
The series will include never-before-seen footage from that season, one where the team chased its sixth championship in a span of eight years.
“As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience,” ESPN said in a statement. “We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that.”
ESPN was originally planning to release the documentary in June, when this season’s NBA Finals were to be played. Without sports to air right now because of the global coronavirus pandemic, those plans were accelerated.
MLB extends helps
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is extending its financial support to minor league players through May while suspending their contracts because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
MLB announced March 19 that it was giving minor leaguers $400 weekly allowances through April 8, the day before the minor league season was scheduled to start. The commissioner’s office said Tuesday that minor leaguers will continue to receive those allowances and health benefits through May 31 or the minor league opening day, whichever comes first.
Minor league contracts have a provision allowing them to be suspended “during any national emergency.” MLB said Tuesday it had told the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, that it was unable to supply players to minor league affiliates because of the emergency.
Major and minor league seasons are on hold due to the new coronavirus. Weekly minimum salaries on full-season minor league teams range from $290 at Class A to $502 at Triple-A over the five-month season, meaning many players are making more during this hiatus than they do in-season.
The allowances are meant to help players cover costs for housing, food and training. Most players were instructed to leave their spring training complexes just over two weeks ago, sending them scrambling to make ends meet because they hadn’t received a paycheck from teams since the end of the 2019 season. Exceptions were made for players from Venezuela and other high-risk areas, many of whom remained at the spring camps.
