Memphis investigation moves
Memphis' NCAA case involving the recruitment of star basketball player James Wiseman will go through the association's new independent investigation arm.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that the school's request to have the infraction case resolved through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process had been granted.
Memphis issued a statement saying the university had been made aware that the case had been referred to the new independent investigation arm.
The NCAA suspended Wiseman 12 games early this season because the former five-star recruit's family received $11,500 from former Memphis player and current Tigers coach Hardaway to assist in a move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017.
Although Hardaway wasn’t Memphis’ coach at the time, the NCAA ruled that the payment wasn’t allowed because he was a booster for the program. The former NBA All-Star gave $1 million in 2008 to his alma mater for the university's sports hall of fame.
Collinsworth returns to NBC
Jac Collinsworth was emerging as a rising star at ESPN, but returning to NBC and being part of its Olympics coverage was too hard to turn down.
The NBC Sports Group announced on Wednesday that Collinsworth is returning later this month. His specific assignments will be announced in the coming weeks but they are expected to include the Olympics, Notre Dame football and the NFL. Collinsworth worked for NBC from 2013-17, on sideline production for Notre Dame football as a student and then as NBC Olympics' social media correspondent for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He also was an intern for the network's late night Olympics show with Ryan Seacrest.
Collinsworth, the son of NBC Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth, had been with ESPN since 2017. He anchored “NFL Live” as well as doing segments for “NFL Countdown.” He also was host of “The Huddle” on the ACC Network last year.
Collinsworth reiterated that it was a tough decision to leave ESPN.
Whitted joins Badgers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Green Bay Packers wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted has accepted the same position at Wisconsin.
Wisconsin announced Wednesday that Whitted has joined Badgers coach Paul Chryst’s staff.
The Packers fired Whitted on Jan. 30 after one season.
Whitted had been Colorado State’s wide receivers coach for seven seasons before joining the Packers staff. During Whitted’s stint at Colorado State, Rashard Higgins in 2014 and Michael Gallup in 2017 were finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top college receiver.
He played in the NFL from 1998-2006 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oakland Raiders.
