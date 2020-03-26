Bears finalize TE Graham deal
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears finalized a two-year contract with former All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham and one-year deals with six other players on Thursday.
The Bears hope Graham can give them more production at a position where they got little last season, and help boost an offense that ranked among the NFL's worst.
A five-time Pro Bowl selection, he has 7,883 yards receiving and 74 touchdown catches in 10 seasons with New Orleans, Seattle and Green Bay. He spent his first five years with the Saints, when Chicago general manager Ryan Pace worked in their front office.
Graham was an All-Pro for New Orleans in 2013 when he had 1,215 yards and led the NFL with 16 touchdown receptions. He had 447 yards and three touchdowns for Green Bay last season and was released two weeks ago by the Packers after two years.
The Bears announced one-year contracts with former Steelers cornerback Artie Burns and former Dolphins and Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas. They also re-signed safety Deon Bush, defensive end Brent Urban, long snapper Patrick Scales and quarterback Tyler Bray.
Hockey equipment turned PPE
Hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer has shifted from making visors for helmets to medical visors for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
When hockey came to a halt amid the global pandemic, Bauer faced the possibility of closing its manufacturing plant in Blainville, Quebec, but engineers there instead brainstormed the idea of producing medical shields to help protect people on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
They came up with a prototype, and Bauer vice president of global marketing Mary-Kay Messier said there were 100,000 devices ready for distribution by this week. They're expected to first go to doctors and nurses in Canada, then the U.S.
The medical shields are being produced in Quebec and a facility in Liverpool, New York, that primarily makes Bauer's lacrosse equipment. The company's corporate headquarters is in Exeter, New Hampshire.
WNBA to be virtual
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA draft will be a virtual event this year.
The league announced Thursday that its draft will still be held April 17 as originally scheduled, but without players, fans or media in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Logistics of the draft are still being worked out with ESPN although Engelbert confirmed she would announce the picks that night on the league's broadcast partner's network. She just isn't sure where she'll be doing it from; it could be her house, the league offices or another location.
