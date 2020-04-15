Durham Bulls lay off staff
The Durham Bulls are placing just over half of their front-office staff on furlough with Minor League Baseball on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Triple-A team in Durham, North Carolina, announced Wednesday that the changes are going into effect this week. The Bulls and parent company Capitol Broadcasting Company will offer full health benefits to affected employees, including to cover the employee portion of coverage costs.
Team vice president Mike Birling told The Associated Press that the front office consists of 44 employees, including four working with the Coastal Plain League team for summer college baseball in nearby Holly Springs. Birling said the furlough would impact 24 employees.
The team said it will “remain in close contact” with staff to react quickly if a start date for the season is determined.
No football until campuses reopen
The commissioners of the nation’s major college football conferences held a 30-minute conference call Wednesday with Vice President Mike Pence and stressed that college sports cannot return from the coronavirus shutdown until campuses have reopened.
The 10 commissioners, along with the athletic director of Notre Dame, comprise the College Football Playoff management committee.
“We were able to talk about the differences between us and professional sports,” American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said. “We talked about how academics and college athletics were inseparable.”
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Pence asked good questions and was “hopeful and optimistic” about the fight against the coronavirus. The pandemic has shut down all major sporting events since mid-March and forced colleges to close campuses and move classes online.
Chargers staff test positive
COSTA MESA, Calif. — At least one member of the Los Angeles Chargers organization has tested positive for the coronavirus and two others have reported symptoms.
Team spokesman Josh Rupprecht said in a statement that “everyone is doing well and is on the road to recovery.”
Rupprecht added that owner Dean Spanos, general manager Tom Telesco and coach Anthony Lynn are fine.
ESPN reported that the first positive diagnosis happened two weeks after the team facility was shut down on March 12. Everyone who had been exposed to the infected employee was notified and all self-quarantined.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
The two other employees who reported symptoms have not tested positive.
