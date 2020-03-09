Virus dampens Olympic lighting
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Spectators will be kept away from the Olympic flame-lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia on Thursday because of the coronavirus.
Only 100 accredited guests will be allowed to attend the traditional event, Greece’s Olympic committee said Monday.
A dress rehearsal on Wednesday for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic flame will also be closed to the public to comply with Greek government restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Tokyo organizing committee said it will “reduce the size of its traveling delegation as much as possible.”
Tokyo officials previously said they would not send 140 children to Greece to give the flame a send-off next week on its journey to Japan.
Kershaw slated for ninth start
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw will start the Los Angeles Dodgers' opener against the visiting San Francisco Giants on March 26.
Manager Dave Roberts announced the decision on Monday.
Kershaw will extend his franchise record for opening day starts to nine. His streak of consecutive opening day starts was stopped last year when he began the season on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation and was replaced by Hyun-Jin Ryu.
Kershaw is 5-1 with a 1.05 ERA on opening day. A left-hander who turns 32 next week, Kershaw has not allowed a run in two exhibition starts, striking out eight and walking two in 4 2/3 innings.
After Kershaw, the rest of the rotation will be Walker Buehler, David Price, Julio Urías and Alex Wood.
Sports close locker rooms
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis, the leagues announced in a joint statement Monday night.
The leagues said they made the decision “after consultation with infectious disease and public health experts.” The NBA, in a call with teams earlier Monday, stressed that the move is not to ban reporters but to ensure the safety of players and staff in those areas.
The statement, in part, read: “Given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting.”
The changes, which the leagues say are temporary, will begin Tuesday — though some NHL teams began putting them into use this past weekend. The NBA said interviews with players would continue in different settings, stressing a gap of 6-to-8 feet between reporters and interview subjects.
It is unclear how long the new policies will last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.