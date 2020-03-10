Virus affects tournaments
The Ivy League on Tuesday canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments and two other Division I conferences announced they will restrict fan access to their postseason games because of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Ivy League's four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League instead will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men.
Later Tuesday, the Mid-American Conference said it was implementing a restricted attendance policy at its men's and women's basketball tournaments in Cleveland this week. That announcement came on the heels of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommending that all indoor sporting events in the state be played without spectators on site.
The Big West said its men's and women's basketball tournaments in Southern California will be played without spectators. Most of those game will be played at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
The Ivy tournaments are the first at the Division I basketball level to be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Kopech fast in return
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Kopech didn't have any trouble getting back up to speed after 18 months away from the mound.
"Yeah, I might have been a little geeked," the Chicago White Sox right-hander said Tuesday.
Kopech threw 11 pitches against the Texas Rangers in Cactus League play — six of them reached 100 mph.
It was the 23-year-old's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2018.
Pats get four compensatory picks
NEW YORK (AP) — The New England Patriots will have the maximum four compensatory picks in next month's NFL draft, including two in the third round, the highest possible round for such selections.
New England also receives two spots in the sixth round.
Denver, Houston, Minnesota, the New York Giants, Philadelphia and Seattle each get three picks, while Baltimore and Miami will each have two.
Receiving one apiece are Chicago, Dallas, the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Washington for a total of 32 selections.
The other 17 NFL teams will not receive such picks.
A team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory picks in an upcoming draft. Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.
Houston gets the highest compensatory slot at No. 97 overall, followed by New England at No. 98, the Giants with the 99th selection and the Patriots at No. 100. The Seahawks have No. 101, followed by the Steelers, Eagles, Rams, Vikings and Ravens to finish off the third round.
