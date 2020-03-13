Trump's Olympics suggestion - 'absolutely not'
TOKYO (AP) — President Donald Trump's suggestion to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for a year because of the spreading coronavirus was immediately shot down by Japan's Olympic minister.
“The IOC and the organizing committee are not considering cancellation or a postponement — absolutely not at all,” Seiko Hashimoto, an Olympic bronze medalist, told a news conference on Friday in Tokyo.
The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers have stayed on message since the viral outbreak in China three months ago spread across Asia and then the globe: The games will open as scheduled on July 24.
Television broadcasters and sponsors have billions invested in the Olympics, and the crowded international sports calendar has little space for pushing the games back a year. Holding the Olympics without fans has been floated, as has simply canceling the Olympics, which has only happened during wartime.
NBa suspension 30 days at least
MIAMI (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night that the league’s hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic will likely last at least a month, or roughly what would have been the remainder of an uninterrupted regular season.
“What we determined today is that this hiatus will be, most likely, at least 30 days," Silver said on TNT's “Inside The NBA" while making his first public comments since the league suspended play Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19. A second Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, said Thursday that he has also tested positive.
Later, in an open letter to NBA fans, Silver said “we intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned."
Silver did not say if the league intends for the regular season to resume or if the NBA, should it return to action, would immediately go into postseason play.
Vikings make first moves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The stability and related success the Minnesota Vikings enjoyed on defense during coach Mike Zimmer's first six seasons will face a big test in 2020.
The inevitable turnover of an experienced-and-expensive unit began Friday when the Vikings terminated the contracts of two long-time starters: nose tackle Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.
The moves cleared more than $18.5 million off the team's salary cap, with the free-agent market scheduled to open Wednesday unless the NFL decides otherwise due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Vikings entered the offseason as one of the teams with the least amount of space in the league. Accounting by OverTheCap.com had them ranked 25th in the NFL in cap room as of Friday afternoon with about $19.9 million.
Both players were scheduled to carry a salary-cap hit of nearly $13 million in 2020.
