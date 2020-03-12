IHSAA Tournament bans fans
DES MOINES - The final day of the Iowa High School State Boys Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena will go without fans on Friday thanks to the coronavirus scare.
The consolations and finals set for Friday, March 13 at Wells Fargo Arena will be played as currently scheduled. The IHSAA will provide additional updates to this strategy should they be necessary. Thursday’s games will continue as scheduled and are currently without spectator restriction.
The IHSAA has coordinated with health officials, state and local government, and Iowa Events Center throughout this week’s event, with updated guidance requiring these measures.
Only team members, game officials, essential tournament workers, Iowa Events Center staff, limited credentialed media, and select school spectators (see below) will be allowed inside the facility. Those spectators will be asked to leave the facility once their game is complete.
Chiefs' CB gets bonus
NEW YORK (AP) — Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward earned the most in the NFL's performance-based pay program, getting an additional $654,750 out of an overall pot of just under $148 million.
Ward, who was not selected in the 2018 draft, received nearly 15% more than his 2019 salary of the league minimum for second-year players ($570,000). He started all 16 games during Chiefs' championship season, playing in nearly 95% of the Chiefs’ defensive plays, as well as almost 26% of the special teams plays.
Next on the list was New England center Ted Karras, who inherited the job when David Andrews was lost for the season. He earned just under $636,000.
Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down.Overall, eight players who were not selected in their draft years made the top 25 in performance-based earnings. The highest-drafted players in the top 25 were third-rounders Richie Incognito of the Raiders — the guard entered the league in 2005 — and second-year tackle Orlando Brown of Baltimore.
College World Series nixed
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments shook the nation Thursday, but more than two dozen other men's and women's championships won't be contested this winter and spring, either — and that doesn't include all the sports in Divisions II and III.
The biggest of those events is baseball's College World Series, which will not be held for the first time since 1946.
Omaha has hosted the baseball championship every year since 1950. The CWS has a $70 million annual impact on the local economy each year and produces some 10 days of programming inventory for ESPN. This year's CWS was scheduled for June 13-24.
