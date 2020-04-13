Blackhawks pen deal with Mitchell
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to an entry-level contract with defenseman Ian Mitchell, one of their top prospects.
The team announced the three-year deal on Monday. The start date and average annual value is up in the air because the NHL season is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mitchell joins a promising group of young defensemen that includes 19-year-old Adam Boqvist, a first-round pick in the 2018 draft. Nicolas Beaudin, who doesn't turn 21 until October, also could be a factor as soon as next season.
Mitchell, 21, was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2017 draft. He was a first-team All-American during his junior year at the University of Denver, collecting 10 goals and 22 assists during the regular season. He also served as team captain.
He finished his career with the Pioneers with 18 goals and 71 assists in 116 games.
ESPN, NFL join for dradt
NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN and NFL Network will join forces for this year's NFL draft. They will produce a broadcast that will air on both networks over all three days.
The April 23-25 draft was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas, but has been moved due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now originate from ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.
Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio, but will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Other reporters and analysts will report remotely from home. Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce picks from his home in Bronxville, New York.
ABC will air a separate draft broadcast on Thursday and Friday before simulcasting the ESPN/NFL Network feed on Saturday.
The league previously announced that the draft will serve as a “Draft-A-Thon”, which will pay tribute to health care workers and first responders. Funds raised will help support six national nonprofits and their respective relief efforts.
Colts make uniform tweaks
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are making some minor changes to their uniforms this season.
Team officials on Monday announced several tweaks, the most noticeable being a switch from their most recent block font for jersey numbers to a more rounded typeface, reminiscent of what the franchise used in the 1950s and '60s.
The traditional horseshoe on the neckline of the jersey will be replaced by a new alternative logo — a block “C” that incorporates an outline of the state of Indiana and the seven grommets from the Colts' traditional logo. It's the first time the Colts have used the state outline since moving from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984.
