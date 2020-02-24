Binghamton, Mets secure future
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Major League Baseball officials agreed to work to keep Binghamton's Double-A baseball team, which is among the 42 minor league franchises targeted to lose their big league affiliation.
The New York Democrat met with MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem, Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and Eastern League president Joe McEachern to discuss the future of the Rumble Ponies, a New York affiliate.
During negotiations to replace the Professional Baseball Agreement that expires after the upcoming season, MLB has proposed cutting the minimum guaranteed affiliation agreements from 160 to 120. MLB wants improved facilities at Binghamton's NYSEG Stadium. More than $9 million has been invested for upgrades to the stadium since 2014.
Lamb out for season
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb will miss the rest of this season with a left knee injury.
Lamb was injured in the second quarter of the Pacers' 46-point loss Sunday at Toronto. Team officials announced Monday that he had a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a torn lateral meniscus and a lateral fracture in the bone.
He will undergo surgery but no date has been determined.
Lamb started 42 games this season and was averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He joined the team as a free agent last summer and had been the staring guard until two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo returned from his knee injury in late January and reclaimed the job earlier this month.
Packer re-sign Crosby
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed longtime placekicker Mason Crosby to a three-year contract extension.
Crosby, who turns 36 in September, has been with the Packers since being selected in the sixth round of the 2007 draft. He's appeared in every game since then. His string of 208 games are second in Packers history to Brett Favre's 255. Crosby is one of four NFL players to appear in every regular-season game since 2007, joining former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, Baltimore punter Sam Koch, and Dallas long snapper L.P. LaDouceur.
Crosby comes off his most accurate season, making 22 of 24 field goal attempts, 40 of 41 extra points. That he sometimes must kick on the tundra in Green Bay makes his 2019 season and career achievements stand out.
He's the franchise leader in points (1,575), field goals (329), 50-yard field goals (35) and extra points (588). He also owns the NFL postseason record for consecutive field goals made with 23
