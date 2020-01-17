LeBron still tops jersey sales
NEW YORK (AP)— Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Dallas’ Luka Doncic are seeing their jerseys sell more briskly than ever, the NBA said Friday when announcing its latest list of most popular merchandise.
LeBron James still has the most popular jersey, part of the reason why the Los Angeles Lakers remain atop the team rankings based on sales made at NBAStore.com from October through December.
Antetokounmpo was No. 2 jersey on the sales list, followed by Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Tatum, Houston’s James Harden and Doncic.
Rounding out the top 10 in jerseys are a pair of players on new teams — the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis — in seventh and eighth. They’re followed by Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving.
New Orleans’ Zion Williamson sits at No. 15 in top jersey sales, notable because the No. 1 overall pick from the 2019 draft has yet to make his regular season debut. The Pelicans believe that will happen Wednesday against San Antonio.
Five World Cup players off Olympic roster
The United States’ roster for the upcoming CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament will look very similar to the one that won the Women’s World Cup in France, with notable exceptions.
Alex Morgan, Mallory Pugh, Allie Long, Morgan Brian and Tierna Davidson were on the title team but were left off the 20-player CONCACAF tournament roster announced Friday.
Morgan is expecting her first child with husband Servando Carrasco. Coach Vlatko Andonovski said that Davidson is still recovering from an ankle injury that sidelined her during January camp.
Pugh, a young forward who has shown promise, was one of the most surprising omissions. Andonovski said she has been invited to train with the team even though she didn’t make the roster.
Vanderbilt gets $5M
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)— The Vanderbilt men’s basketball program has received a $5 million donation from Seattle-based alumnus George B. Huber and his wife Cathy.
Vanderbilt officials said the money will be used to enhance facilities and support services.
Huber said in a statement that “the men’s basketball program has the building blocks to become a perennial powerhouse, and we’re excited by the opportunity to strengthen the broader Vanderbilt community throughout the program.”
Huber graduated from Vanderbilt in 1979. Son Tyler is a 2014 Vanderbilt alum.
