MLB to air 30 games for Opening Day
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will air 30 games across its digital platforms Thursday, giving fans plenty of hardball to choose from on an opening day postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.
With its season delayed until at least mid-May, MLB will air one memorable game for each franchise on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.
The list includes Dave Roberts’ series-shifting stolen base for the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 2003 AL Championship Series, the Chicago Cubs ending their championship drought in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, and perfect games by Félix Hernández and Mark Buehrle.
MLB Network plans to broadcast classic opening day games throughout the day, including Derek Jeter’s debut in 1996, and SiriusXM also plans to carry memorable season openers. ESPN2 is airing a Home Run Derby marathon starting with Pete Alonso’s impressive show from last summer.
Goodell orders all facilities to close
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has instructed the 32 teams to close their facilities to all but a select few employees by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
In a memo to the teams, Goodell said the restrictions meant as a safeguard against the new coronavirus will be in force until at least April 8, when the league will re-evaluate, using advice from medical experts and health authorities.
The NFL has gotten some pushback for not postponing the draft scheduled for April 23-25 while the rest of the sports world is largely shut down. Several teams have suggested there could be a competitive disadvantage in keeping those dates and have cited the inability to perform physical exams on draft prospects.
Lawrence GoFundMe give OK
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — It turns out Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend didn't do anything wrong when they were trying to help coronavirus victims and their families.
What sounded like a noble effort but might have been an NCAA violation is OK after all.
The NCAA said Tuesday the couple can resume their fundraising efforts after Clemson officials had shut down their gofundme.com page — “Covid-19 Family Relief and Support" — for fear the quarterback was committing a violation.
The roller-coaster ride had left Lawrence — one of the leading Heisman Trophy candidates heading into next season — and Mowry, a soccer player at Anderson (South Carolina) University, apologizing for trying to do what they thought was right before the NCAA stepped in.
The NCAA said in a statement it did not ask Clemson to take down the gofundme.com page. The NCAA said it will continue working with its member schools to ensure athletes and those affected by the virus are supported.
