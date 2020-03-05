Judge looking for opener
TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Judge has not given up on being ready for the the New York Yankees’ opener at Baltimore on March 26 but still does not know the cause of soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder.
The star right fielder said Thursday he has undergone 7-10 tests and more are scheduled.
“Quite a few of the tests are coming back clean,” Judge said. “So, we’re trying to figure out what is going on.”
Judge stopped workouts about a week before spring training after experiencing soreness while swinging, then felt soreness on Feb. 28 while hitting in an indoor cage for the second consecutive day.
Judge, who turns 28 next month, feels fine on some days and experiences discomfort the next.
“It’s kind of back and forth right now,” he said. “That’s what is making it tough, trying to describe what I’m feeling. We haven’t got a definite answer on that is going on, yet.”
Judge feels he would need about 30 at-bats to be ready for the opener.
“We’ve just got to get answers first,” Judge said.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday he thought it was unlikely that Judge will be on the opening-day roster.
Darvish scratched for illness
MESA, Ariz. — The Chicago Cubs scratched right-hander Yu Darvish and second baseman Jason Kipnis on Thursday because of illness.
In a series of tweets in Japanese, Darvish said he had a cough Wednesday and expressed reluctance about entering the clubhouse amid the coronavirus outbreak, but he then posted that he didn’t have a fever or the flu.
Theo Epstein, the president of baseball operations for the Cubs, said he didn’t have “full information right now,” but it was his understanding it was a daily illness and Darvish should be fine by Friday.
Kipnis was seen in the clubhouse before Chicago’s spring training game against Texas.
Defending Arnold Palmer champ withdraws
ORLANDO, Fla. — Defending champion Francesco Molinari withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday because of a back injury.
Molinari shot 64 in the final round last year at Bay Hill for a two-shot victory, his eighth title worldwide. He reached the semifinals of the Match Play a few weeks later, and then had a two-shot lead with seven holes to play in the Masters when he twice hit into the water and Tiger Woods rallied to win.
The Italian has not won since Bay Hill, and he has said on more than one occasion that the Masters took a lot out of him.
Molinari was schedule to play Thursday morning with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. He was replaced in the 120-man field by Kyoung-Hoon Lee.
The Associated Press
