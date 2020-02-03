Kobe memorial removed
LOS ANGELES — A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to Bryant’s widow and other family members.
The cleanup of flowers, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys and basketballs began at 4 a.m., Staples Center President Lee Zeidman tweeted. A fence was erected around the site to keep the cleanup out of public view.
Fans spontaneously began creating the memorial in a plaza outside the arena as word surfaced that Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in suburban Calabasas. The memorial kept growing for a week. Personal messages were written on many of the items.
“Truly amazing the outpouring of love from the City of Angels in honor of the 9 who lost their lives 1/26/20,” Zeidman said. By midmorning Monday, he said, more than 1,350 basketballs had been boxed up.
Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, had requested items, which were to be cataloged and shipped to the family. Flowers will be composted and spread around plants near Staples Center.
Seats added to Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK — A pair of social gathering areas are being added to the second deck of Yankee Stadium, cutting seating by 500 to 800 seats.
New York said Monday it is adding the Stella Artois Landing to sections 232A and 232B in left field and the Michelob Ultra Clubhouse to sections 207 and 208 in right field. Both areas, which are covered because they are below the top deck, will be accessible to fans with game day tickets and will be available as pregame party spaces for groups of 20 or more.
Several social areas had been added before the 2017 season.
New York said many of the lost seats will be replaced by standing tickets.
Capacity last year was listed at 47,309, down from 50,287 when the ballpark opened in 2009.
Blackhawks claims Seele
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Nick Seeler off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Monday.
The 26-year-old Seeler appeared in six games with Minnesota this season. Seeler’s contract has an average annual value of $725,000 and runs through the 2020-21 season.
Seeler could get an opportunity to face his former team when the Blackhawks visit the Wild on Tuesday night.
Chicago also re-assigned defenseman Dennis Gilbert to Rockford of the AHL on Monday.
Seeler was selected by the Wild in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. He set career highs with two goals and five assists in 71 games last season.
