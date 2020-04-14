Jackie Robinson turns virtual
NEW YORK — Forced from the field by the new coronavirus, Major League Baseball is moving its annual celebration of Jackie Robinson online.
The Jackie Robinson Foundation is launching a virtual learning hub to coincide with the 73rd anniversary Wednesday of Robinson breaking the major league color barrier.
CC Sabathia and Harold Reynolds are among the former major leaguers reading excerpts from the book by Robinson’s daughter, Sharon. She will appear in video vignettes and there are virtual and printable educational activities.
Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier on April 15, 1947, for the Brooklyn Dodgers and his No. 42 was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997 by then-Commissioner Bud Selig. An annual Jackie Robinson Day started in 2004. Since 2009, all players, managers, coaches have worn his No. 42 to mark the day.
The MLB Network will air Robinson-related programs from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT followed by Ken Burns’ two-part documentary on Robinson. MLB.com plans Jackie Robinson-related programming from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT; and DJ Envy will host an Instagram set from 7-9 p.m.
The 1955 World Series film of the Dodgers’ only World Series title while in Brooklyn will stream starting at 7 p.m. EDT on MLB’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter English-language sites and its Spanish-language Facebook and Twitter sites.
MLB plans to announce its 14th annual Jackie Robinson Most Valuable Diverse Business Partner Award.
British Open postponed
The Senior British Open was postponed on Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak, with organizers still hoping the last senior major of the year can be played in 2020.
The event, due to take place at Sunningdale from July 23-26, is the fourth of the five senior majors to lose its scheduled place on the calendar because of the pandemic.
The Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open have been canceled, while the Regions Tradition has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-27 from early May. The Senior Players Championship, scheduled for Firestone Country Club in Ohio from July 9-12, hasn’t been called off yet.
Teams join COVID study
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks are two of the Major League Baseball teams participating in a study of the coronavirus that will test hundreds of people — including players — from the various clubs for antibodies.
Both Arizona and San Francisco confirmed they were participating.
The Oakland Athletics also are taking part, a person with direct knowledge of the club’s decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because specific details weren’t made public. Stanford University is one of the institutions running the study.
Which employees are in the study varies by teams, the person said without offering specifics on who with Oakland had been tested.
