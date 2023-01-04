(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, January 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Drexel at Towson
ESPN2 — SMU at Houston
ESPNEWS — Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville
ESPNU — Bryant at Vermont
FS1 — Purdue at Ohio St.
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona St.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — North Texas at W. Kentucky
ESPN2 — Oregon at Colorado
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Wichita St.
FS1 — Indiana at Iowa
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Cal at UCLA
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San Francisco
ESPNU — BYU at Loyola Marymount
FS1 — Washington at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Georgia
8 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Louisville
9 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
SECN — Texas A&M at LSU
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Axe Nibc Series: Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), La Porte, Ind.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Axe Nibc Series: Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.), La Porte, Ind.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Halifax, Nova Scotia
6:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Halifax, Nova Scotia
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Dallas
10 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Columbus
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Quarterfinals ---
