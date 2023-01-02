(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, January 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at St. John's
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.
CBSSN — Ball St. at Toledo
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Tennessee
ESPNU — Syracuse at Louisville
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Kentucky
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton
9 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
CBSSN — Utah St. at Air Force
ESPN2 — Kansas at Texas Tech
SECN — Mississippi at Alabama
11 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Temple at South Florida
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — Under Armour Next All-America Football Game: Team Icon vs. Team Legends, Orlando, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Milwaukee
NHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage City Finals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.