|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, February 6
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Towson at Delaware
ESPN — Cincinnati at Wichita State
ESPN2 — Connecticut at Tula
ESPNU — Campbell at Winthrop
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Colorado
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky
ESPN2 — Southern California at Arizona
ESPNU — Tulane at Houston
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga
ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona State
ESPNU — St. Mary's at San Diego
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
BTN — Purdue at Michigan
|5:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi State at Tennessee
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida State at Louisville
BTN — Maryland at Indiana
|7:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas
|FIGURE SKATING
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Four Continents Championships: Ladies Short Program, Seoul, South Korea (taped)
|GOLF
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|10 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, Second Round, Victoria, Australia
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
|4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Christ the King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — Houston at LA Lakers
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — Detroit at Buffalo
|8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — San Jose at Edmonton
|SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
|11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS Freestyle World Cup: Moguls, Deer Valley Resort, Utah (taped)
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds
|4 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/USTA: Córdoba-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit
