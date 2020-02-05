Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, February 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Towson at Delaware

ESPN — Cincinnati at Wichita State

ESPN2 — Connecticut at Tula

ESPNU — Campbell at Winthrop

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Colorado

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky

ESPN2 — Southern California at Arizona

ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga

ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona State

ESPNU — St. Mary's at San Diego

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

BTN — Purdue at Michigan

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi State at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Louisville

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

7:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas

FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.

NBCSN — Four Continents Championships: Ladies Short Program, Seoul, South Korea (taped)

GOLF
2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round, Pebble Beach, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, Second Round, Victoria, Australia

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Christ the King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Houston at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NBCSN — Detroit at Buffalo

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — San Jose at Edmonton

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
11:30 p.m. 

NBCSN — FIS Freestyle World Cup: Moguls, Deer Valley Resort, Utah (taped)

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds

4 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/USTA: Córdoba-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit

Tags