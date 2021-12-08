|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, December 9
|AUTO RACING
|3:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Seton Hall
|6 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Rutgers
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Colgate at Pittsburgh
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Monmouth at St. John's
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa at Iowa St.
|8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at Arizona St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — UConn at Georgia Tech
SECN — DePaul at Kentucky
|8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Awards
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: BYU at Purdue, Regional Semifinal
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida at Louisville, Regional Semifinal
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota at Baylor, Regional Semifinal
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UCLA at Wisconsin, Regional Semifinal
|6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Washington at Texas, Regional Semifinal
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Illinois at Nebraska, Regional Semifinal
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at Philadelphia
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7:20 p.m.
FOX — Pittsburgh at Minnesota
NFLN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota
|ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
FS2 — RA12 at Gigantes de Carolina
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds and Doubles Quarterfinals
|1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinal
|TRIATHLON
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — The Clash Daytona: From Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped) ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.