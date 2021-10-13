Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 14
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Navy at Memphis

ESPNU — Georgia Southern at South Alabama

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon

SECN — LSU at Kentucky

8 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Minnesota

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah at Stanford

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, First Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas

1:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series - New York, First Round, Glen Oaks Club, Old Westbury, N.Y. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Collins Hill (Ga.) at North Gwinnett (Ga.)

NBCSN — Isidore Newman (La.) at St. Charles Catholic (La.)

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 5

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at Brooklyn

9 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Sacramento

NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay at Philadelphia

NFLN — Tampa Bay at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Nashville

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Cavalry FC

TENNIS
12 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals; WTA Quarterfinals, Doubles Semifinals

TRIATHLON
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Super League: Championship Series, Malibu, Calif. (Taped) ---

