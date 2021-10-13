|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, October 14
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Navy at Memphis
ESPNU — Georgia Southern at South Alabama
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon
SECN — LSU at Kentucky
|8 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Minnesota
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon
|9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Utah at Stanford
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, First Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas
|1:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series - New York, First Round, Glen Oaks Club, Old Westbury, N.Y. (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Collins Hill (Ga.) at North Gwinnett (Ga.)
NBCSN — Isidore Newman (La.) at St. Charles Catholic (La.)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 5
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at Brooklyn
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Sacramento
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay at Philadelphia
NFLN — Tampa Bay at Philadelphia
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Seattle at Nashville
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Cavalry FC
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals; WTA Quarterfinals, Doubles Semifinals
|TRIATHLON
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Super League: Championship Series, Malibu, Calif. (Taped) ---
